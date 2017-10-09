Kante Doubtful For Chelsea Trip To Crystal Palace

France midfielder N’Golo Kante is a major doubt for Chelsea this weekend when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

Kante was taken off in the 34th minute in France’s 1-0 World Cup qualifiers win over Bulgaria in Sofia and will play no part in the final group game against Belarus on Tuesday.

Kante who has featured in all Chelsea’s games in the English Premier League this season hurt his left hamstring and will be assessed by Chelsea’s medical staff when he rejoins the squad.

Also expected to miss Chelsea’s weekend clash is Álvaro Morata.

The Spanish forward also suffered a grade two hamstring injury in the Blues’ 1-0 home loss to Manchester City.

Read Also: Italy Legend Pirlo Announces December Retirement Plan‎

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.