Kante: My Pleasure To Score, But No Celebration Against My Former Club

Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante says he relishes playing against his former clubs, but deliberately toned down celebration out of respect, after he scored against Leicester City in The Blues’ 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Kante who scored Chelsea’s second goal after Alvaro Morata had given Chelsea the lead four minutes before the break was pleased with his performance on his return to his old club.

He told BBC Sports after the game: “It is always special to play my old team. I had an amazing year here but when I come I try to win and today was important and I am happy to score.”

Kante added: “It is always a pleasure to score, but I keep it inside (his celebration) because I want to respect my old team.

“It was a tough game. They had a lot of chances but we fight and had some chances but we won and that is the most important thing.”

Chelsea move up to third spot after four games with nine points.

They host Arsenal next Sunday in the English Premier League.