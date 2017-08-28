Kanu, Ex-D’Tigers Coach Celebrate Women’s AfroBasket Triumph With D’Tigress

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria international and Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu has sent his message of congratulations to Nigeria women’s basketball team D’Tigress who emerged African champions at the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket for a third time on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

D’Tigress defeated Senegal 65-48 in the final in Bamako, Mali to be crowned champions.

“Congratulations D’Tigress. Keep making us proud,” Kanu wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

D’Tigress had earlier booked their place at next year’s FIBA World Cup in Spain following their semi-final win against hosts Mali.

The Nigerian women narrowly edged the Malians 48-47 to secure one of Africa’s two tickets for the World Cup.

Also, former head coach of Nigeria senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, Will Voigt, has sent a congratulatory message to D’Tigress.

Voigt, who was in charge when D’Tigers won their first ever Men’s AfroBasket title in 2015, wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations D’Tigress on winning the chip! #Afrobasketwomen2017.”

The 2017 FIBA Afrobasket for men will be co-hosted by Tunisia and Senegal from September 8 to September 16.

D’Tigers are the defending champions following their 2015 triumph in Tunisia.

They are in Group A alongside DR Congo, Mali and Cote d’Ivoire for this year’s edition.