Kanu: Good Luck Vs Cameroon, Up Super Eagles!

By Hanifat Mustapha:

Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu has wished the the team victory in this evening’s World Cup qualifier clash against Cameroon in Yaounde.

The 41-year-old former Arsenal star took to his Twitter handle on Monday to wish the Super Eagles all the best as they face the Indomitable Lions who are still smarting from Friday night’s 4-0 defeat.

“Best of luck and all the best in today’s game in Cameroon. Up Super Eagles,” Kanu tweeted.

“Let’s support and pray for our dear team to victory and thanks.”

The Super Eagles will play Cameroon at the Stade Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde tonight looking to extend their lead in Group B of the African qualifying series from the present seven points.

Nigeria lead the group with nine points from three matches, while Cameroon have only two points from the same number of matches.