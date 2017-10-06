Kanu To Nigerians: Let’s Support Super Eagles To Beat Zambia

By James Agberebi: Former Nigeria international Nwankwo Kanu has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles will secure qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
A win against the Chipolopolo of Zambia on Saturday in Uyo will see the Eagles qualify for their sixth FIFA World Cup appearance.
The Eagles currently lead Group B on 10 points and are closely followed by Zambia who have seven points.
African champions Cameroon and Algeria, who are both out of the qualifiers, are third and fourth with three points and one point respectively.
Kanu who was in the Eagles squads to France 1998, Korea/Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010, called on Nigeria fans to come out and cheer the team to victory on Saturday.
“KAN You believe, I believe. Let’s support the Super Eagles to victory. Russia here we come,” Kanu wrote on his instagram page on Friday.
In the reverse fixture played in Ndola lastOctober, the Eagles pipped Zambia 2-1.
Read Also: Aaron: Eagles’ll Bag Russia 2018 Ticket In Uyo, Not in AlgeriaREVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.
Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.
COMMENTS
Yes, King Kanu, let’s support but lower our expectations and keep respecting the opponents until victory is achieved on Saturday by God’s grace. Its only through hard work and God’s grace o.
The expectations keep going to high heavens and I refuse to fall for this!
I would have preferred your title to be NIGERIANS DON’T EXPECT! because as oga Mumini Alao rightly pointed out “…Quite often, the Eagles have pleasantly surprised us when they were written off and have disappointed when expectation was high.” And a few examples which RESULTED IN NONE QUALIFICATIONS below will suffice to put the Super Eagles on their toes.
Remember Nigeria v Tunisia 0-1 in Lagos 1977
Remember Nigeria v Algeria 0-2 in Lagos 1981
Remember Nigeria v Zambia 0-0 in Lagos 1985
Remember Nigeria v Angola 1-1 in Kano 2005
Remember Nigeria v Guinea 2-2 in Lagos 2011
Remember Nigeria v Congo 2-3 in Calabar 2014
He who has ears… A word is enough for the wise and Super Eagles I believe shall be wise come Saturday.
Goodluck Super Eagles!