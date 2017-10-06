Kanu To Nigerians: Let’s Support Super Eagles To Beat Zambia

By James Agberebi: Former Nigeria international Nwankwo Kanu has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles will secure qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

A win against the Chipolopolo of Zambia on Saturday in Uyo will see the Eagles qualify for their sixth FIFA World Cup appearance.

The Eagles currently lead Group B on 10 points and are closely followed by Zambia who have seven points.

African champions Cameroon and Algeria, who are both out of the qualifiers, are third and fourth with three points and one point respectively.

Kanu who was in the Eagles squads to France 1998, Korea/Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010, called on Nigeria fans to come out and cheer the team to victory on Saturday.

“KAN You believe, I believe. Let’s support the Super Eagles to victory. Russia here we come,” Kanu wrote on his instagram page on Friday.

In the reverse fixture played in Ndola lastOctober, the Eagles pipped Zambia 2-1.

