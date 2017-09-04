Kanu Proud Of Eagles For Earning Away Point In Yaounde

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Former Nigeria captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has saluted the Super Eagles for their impressive 1-1 draw against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Monday’s return leg match of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers double header in Yaoundé, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles who massacred the Cameroonians 4-0 in the first leg match in Uyo on Friday, ensured they picked a point in Yaoundé where the home side held them to a 1-1 draw on Monday .

Reacting via his Twitter handle, the former Arsenal striker said he was proud of the Coach Gernot Rohr’s team.

“Well done boys, up Super Eagles. We are proud of you all 1-1 and going home with a point, congrats. Russia here we come. Thanks to our supporters,” the Kanu tweeted shortly after the match.

Nigeria top Group B of the African qualifiers with 10 after Monday’s match. Algeria host Zambia in Algiers on Tuesday in the other Group B matchday 4 game..