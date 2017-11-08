Katsina United Appoint Biffo As New Technical Adviser

By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria Professional Football League club Katsina United have unveiled Abdullahi Biffo as their new technical adviser, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Biffo takes over the reins of the Changi Boys from former Nigeria international, Baldwin Bazuaye, who resigned from the post last week.

The Katsina club were close to sealing a deal with Ladan Bosso but the former Flying Eagles coach made a U-turn and joined FC IfeanyiUbah instead.

A deal to hire Godwin Uwua, another experienced coach, also failed to materialise.

“We wish to announce that coach Abdullahi Biffo has been appointed as our new technical adviser,” reads a tweet on Katsina United’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Biffo was in charge of another NPFL club Abia Warriors last season.

He has had managerial spells at Giwa FC, Kogi United and Niger Tornadoes.

