Katsina United Face Nigerien Club In Friendly Today

By Adeboye Amosu: Katsina United will today take on Jangwarzo FC of Maradi in an international friendly in Niger Republic ahead of their campaign in the pre-season Gold Cup tournament in Ilorin this week, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

This will be the first pre-season friendly for ‘The Chanji Boys’ under the new coach Abdullahi Biffo.

Twenty five players have been listed for the friendly in Maradi.

Katsina United are expected back in Katsina on Monday before they head straight to Ilorin on Tuesday to participate in the Gold Cup tournament .

The pre-season tournament will feature ABS FC, Rivers United, Kano Pillars, Lobi Stars, among others.

The manager of Katsina United Abdullahi Biffo told the club’s website, katsinaunited.com, about their buildup to the new season.

“We have started the preparation and by the grace of God everything is going well and fine,” Biffo stated.

“The friendly in Niger Republic will prepare the team ahead of the Gold Cup in Ilorin.

“God willing, we will be in Ilorin on Tuesday.”

Katsina United finished 16th in the NPFL last season with 52 points from 38 games.

