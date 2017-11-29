Katsina United Place N42m Transfer Fee On Strikers

By Adeboye Amosu: Katsina United have placed a whopping sum of N42m on their key strikers, Martins Usule and Chinedu Udechukwu, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The duo who make a big impact for the Changi Boys in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season are yet to resume for pre-season camping.

The club stated that Udechukwu who netted 11 times in the NPFL last term is available for N22m while Usule who scored five goals attracts a transfer fee of N20m.

Usule is currently training with Rivers United, while Udechukwu is with Enugu Rangers.

Chairman of the Katsina club, Aminu Balele Kurfi, said they will fight against clubs who have poached their players.

Kurfi said Katsina United have officially communicated to the League Management Company their valuation of Usule and Udechukwu.

“Both Usule and Udechukwu have two years each left of the contract they signed with my club,” Kurfi disclosed to the club’s website.

“That is why their salary payments are up to date as they have been paid up to October.

“We have taken exception to the attempt by some clubs to poach our players and have written to the LMC to mediate on this matter.

“We have also demanded 22 million Naira as transfer fee for Usule and 20 million Naira for Udechukwu. These amounts are negotiable.”

