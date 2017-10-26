Kayode Can’t Save Girona From Copa Del Rey Home Defeat

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria striker Olanrewaju Kayode and his Spanish LaLiga side Girona have it all to do ahead of the return leg of the Copa Del Rey following their 2-0 home defeat to top flight rivals Levante in the first leg of their round 32 tie on Thursday.

Kayode, who is on loan to Girona from Premier League club Manchester City, was introduced in the 64th minute for Borja Garcia.

A goal in each half from Emmanuel Boateng and Cheick Doucoure secured a comfortable first leg advantage for Levante.

Boateng opened scoring for Levante in the 39th minute.

And in the 61st minute, Doukoure doubled Levante’s lead making it 2-0 to the visitors.

Girona will hope to overturn the first leg deficit when they visit Levante for the reverse fixture on November 29.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.