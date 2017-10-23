Kayode Helps Girona Past Deportivo As Uzoho Concedes Two

By Johnny Edward: Nigerian youngster Francis Uzoho conceded two goals in only his second Spanish La Liga start for Deportivo La Coruna in their 2-1 home defeat to Girona who gave Kayode Olanrewaju his ninth (third start) appearance of the season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Goals from Aday Girona and Cristian Portu handed the 18-year-old Nigerian shot-stopper his first defeat in the Spanish top flight.

Uzoho was beaten from the penalty spot by Aday Girona after Raul Albenetosa fouled Kayode in the box in the 25th minute of the encounter.

Two minutes later, Uzoho put his side under pressure with a poor clearance but his teammate Emre Colak came to his rescue.

Former Golden Eaglets keeper Uzoho was called into action again by his compatriot Kayode who fired a long range shot that was saved.

Six minutes after the restart, Lucas Perez restored parity for Deportivo La Coruna after Jonas Ramalho pulled down the on-loan Arsenal forward in the box.

In the 82nd minute, Uzoho made a commanding save from a cross off the boots of Douglas Soares and he launched a quick counter attack from his half. The young Nigerian made a fine save off a deflected shot late on to keep the score at 2-1

Deportivo La Coruna are 16th in the Spanish La Liga Santander table with eight points from nine games and Uzoho is expected to make his third start when Deportivo La Coruna take on Las Palmas next Monday.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.