Kayode, Messi Included In LaLiga Team of the Week

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria and Girona striker Olanrewaju Kayode has been named in the LaLiga Team of the Week for last weekend by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

The team also includes Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Kayode’s inclusion in the list comes on the back of his impressive performance for newly promoted Girona who beat Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 away in the league on Monday night.

In goal for Deportivo La Coruna was Nigeria’s 18-year-old goolkeeper Francis Uzoho who made his second start and second appearance for Deportivo.

Kayode who played for 90 minutes, provided the assist for Girona’s second goal scored by Christian Portu in the 71st minute.

Aday had given Girona the lead on 25 minutes before his goal was cancelled out by Lucas Perez, who is on loan from Arsenal.

Kayode also shares the third highest score – 8.3 – with Messi, who is also his strike partner in whoscored’s 4-4-2 formation. Valencia’s Goncales Guedes is scored a perfect 10.

The win moved Girona to 15th on nine points in the LaLiga table.

Whoscored.com’s LaLiga Team of the Week:

GOALKEEPER

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

DEFENDERS

Mario Gaspar (Villareal)

Raphane Varane (Real Madrid)

Jeison Murillo (Valencia)

Lucas Digne (Barcelona)

MIDFIELDERS

Faycal Fajr (Getafe)

Geofrey Kondogbia (Valencia)

Samu Castillejo (Villareal)

Goncalo Guedes (Valencia)

FORWARDS

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Olanrewaju Kayode (Girona)

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.