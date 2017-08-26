Kayode On As Sub Again As Girona Claim First LaLiga Win

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria striker Olanrewaju Kayode made his second appearance for newly promoted Girona who pipped visiting Malaga 1-0 in the Spanish LA Liga on Saturday.

Kayode who joined Girona on loan from Manchester City in the current transfer window, was introduced with nine minutes remaining for Cristian Stuani.

Girona’s goal was scored by Pedro Alcala in the 28th minute to give Girona their first win of the season.

The win takes Girona to third on four points in the league table, just two points off leaders Real Sociedad on six points.

Kayode made his debut for Girona in their 2-2 home draw against 10-man Atletico Madrid last weekend when he also came on as a second half substitute and almost scored late in the game.

He is not part of Gernot Rohr’s 23-man squad to face Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on September 1st and September 4th.