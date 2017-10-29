Kayode Subbed On As Girona Stun Real Madrid

Nigeria striker Olanrewaju Kayode came on as a late substitute as promoted Girona came from behind at home to defeat champions Real Madrid in Sunday’s LaLiga clash.

Kayode came on with eight minutes left in place of goal scorer Cristian Stuani as Girona held on for a famous upset in their first-ever top flight match against Real Madrid.

Isco gave Real Madrid the lead in the 12th minute, but second-half goals from Stuani and Portu saw Girona beat the star-studded European champions.

Girona hit the post in the 11th minute, but Madrid took the lead shortly after when Isco swept home from close range after Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot had been palmed back into the Girona box by goalkeeper Bono.

Former Middlesbrough star Stuani restored parity nine minutes into the second half when he danced through the Madrid defence, before Portu bagged the winner from close range four minutes later.

The win lifted Girona to 12th while Madrid are third with 20 points, eight adrift of leaders Barcelona.

