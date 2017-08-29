Kelechi Nwakali Off To VVV-Venlo For Another Loan Switch From Arsenal

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Golden Eaglets captain, Kelechi Nwakali, will spend the 2017/2018 season on loan at Dutch Eredevisie side VVV-Venlo, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Dutch football magazine Voetball International confirmed on Monday that the Nigerian youngster who is a bonafide player of Arsenal will spend the new season at the club on loan.

Nwakali is in Nigeria at the moment the report stated as he awaits his work permit before joining up with his new teammates in Limburg

General manager Stan Valckx of VVV-Venli, it was further revealed, clarified that the Nwakali loan move is likely to be be completed in the next few days as the summer transfer window is set to be shut in Thursday.

Nwakali was on loan at MVV Mastrich last season where he played 29 league matches and scored two league goals.