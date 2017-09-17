Omeruo Saddened By Kasimpasa’s Loss To Galatasaray

0

By James Agberebi :

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has expressed his disappointment that Kasimpasa came back with nothing in their away league clash against Galatasaray which they lost 2-0 in the Turkish Super League on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The game was Omeruo’s debut for Kasimpasa in his second stint with the club following his loan move from Chelsea.

Omeruo was introduced in the 67th minute of the game, while his compatriot Emem Eduok was also brought on.

Reflecting on the game, Omeruo however urged the entire teamnot to allow the result to affect them.

“Not the result we hoped for, but we keep Going,” Omeruo tweeted on his verified Twitter handle.

