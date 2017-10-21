Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes that Chelsea are missing the services of Super Eagles forward Victor Moses.

Moses picked up a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to struggling Crystal Palace when he left the pitch in the first half.

‎

The injury meant Moses sat out Chelsea’s 3-3 draw against AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League.

Assessing Chelsea’s recent struggles which has seen them winless in their last three games, Keown said it was high time Antonio Conte come up with a new tactics.

“Conte needs to go back to the drawing board and assess whether this system is working,” Keown told Daily Mail.

“That is twice now, against Manchester City and Roma, that Chelsea have looked a bit lost.

“Those teams created a real issue in Chelsea’s system. Last season, Antonio Conte made a back-three the in-vogue system.

“I have plenty of admiration for Conte as having played in that system myself, I never thought it could work.

“But against City and Roma the back three became a five. The Blues were so effective last season because their wing backs stayed high to affect the game.

“Now, they are just defenders. They really miss Victor Moses.”

Chelsea hope to bounce back from their recent poor run when they entertain Watford in today’s (Saturday) early kickoff match.

