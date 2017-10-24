Khan: Mayweather Can’t Outbox Me, I’ll Cause Him Problems

British boxer Amir Khan has promised to give unbeaten Floyd Mayweather a tough time if given a chance to fight the retired American superstar.

While multiple world champion Mayweather is unbeaten in 50 fights, Khan has lost four times in 35 professional fights.

Both boxers are roughly in the same weight category having fought and won titles from lightweight to middleweight.

“I know it’s been a year I’ve not fough due to hand surgery,” Khan began in a series of tweets on Monday night.

“I’m ready to make comeback at 30 years of age. Say what you like Canelo was getting out boxed. I was winning on cards. He had power and caught me with a huge right.

“Thats boxing. Mayweather doesn’t have the power.

“In any fight I’ve never been out boxed. Mayweather khan fight would be a game of chess. Speed, movement and accuracy will cause him problems.”

Mayweather came out of his first retirement to knock out boastful Conor McGregor in a megabucks fight earlier this year, and the Money Man could be goaded out of retirement again by Khan, who won Olympic silver as an amateur in Athens in 2004 when he was just 17.

