Kick It Out Teams Up With Man United, English FA To Fight Racism In Football

Anti-discrimination group, Kick It Out, on Tuesday contacted Manchester United following complaints over an “offensive” chant about striker Romelu Lukaku and has vowed to ensure that the tide is stemmed.

This is in the aftermath of a video that has gone viral online after United’s 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

The video shows some sections of the home fans singing a song about the Belgium international of African descent which is believed to contain racist chants.

Kick It Out announced that it will work closely with the Red Devils and the Football Association to address the situation.

“Kick It Out is aware of footage of alleged racist chanting by supporters of Manchester United that emerged on Wednesday evening (September 13 when United defeated Basel 3-0 in the Champions League),” the group said in a statement published by sports agency Omnisport.

“The lyrics used in the chant are offensive and discriminatory. Racist stereotypes are never acceptable in football or wider society, irrespective of any intention to show support for a player.

“We have contacted Manchester United regarding the issue and will be working closely with them and the FA to ensure that it is addressed swiftly. If we receive any reports relating to the discriminatory chant, those will be passed on to the governing body and the perpetrators can expect to face punishment.”

Kick It Out who have a number of former (black) players in the English Premier League further applauded Chelsea’s decision this month to ask fans to refrain from singing a song about Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, which was deemed to be anti-Semitic in nature.