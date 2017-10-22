Klopp Admits Liverpool Were Poor In Heavy Defeat To Spurs

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has blamed his team for their 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Wembley Stadium.

A brace from in form striker Harry Kane and a goal each from Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son secured Spurs’ most impressive performance since moving to Wembley Stadium. Mohamed Salah got Liverpool’s only goal..

Reflecting on the disappointing loss, Klopp stated that Liverpool gifted Spurs the win.

“The whole game the whole result was all our fault – Tottenham was good, they needed to be good, but we made it much too easy for them,” Klopp said in his post-match analysis.

“The first goal was a little throw in and we are not really there. It was just really bad, bad, bad defending. The second, a counter attack, when the ball passes Dejan Lovren it is already too late.

“Coming back in the game with the goal we had our chances, but it’s nothing to talk about today.

“The third one, it’s a completely open situation. We make the foul, again, all our fault. The fourth – second ball and third ball for Tottenham, their desire was bigger than ours.

“The game was finished then. We came here for a result and had not one second to get a result.”

