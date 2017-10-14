Klopp Blames Luck, Referee For Liverpool Draw Vs ‘Defensive’ Man United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side were unfortunate to come out with just a point in their 0-0 Premier League draw against rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool were on top of United for most of the game and went close on a couple of occasions but found David De Gea in superb form.

Reflecting on the game in his post-match reaction, Klopp went on to blame United’s defensive approach for the stalemate.

“It was a good performance, I thought worthy of three points,” Klopp said. “We were unlucky in at least two, maybe three situations – of course the big chance when De Gea made the save.

“There were a lot of good individual performances. Even when the last few games for us were not perfect, we were clear and concentrated. When an opponent has this kind of defensive approach you will not create 20 chances.”

Klopp expressed disgust that Liverpool were denied a penalty and also that Romelu Lukaku was not sent off.

“I felt the referee should have given us a penalty. Then, maybe, it was a red card with the Lukaku and Lovren situation. Two situations, with different outcomes producing maybe a different result,” the German lamented.

“We need to be creative and brave in a situation like we are in. We don’t score easy goals anymore so the biggest challenge is not to lose confidence and we haven’t. We carry on. I told the boys already they took the hard way when they decided to join Liverpool.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.