Klopp Calls For Defensive Solidity Ahead Of Southampton Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on his players to be at their defensive best against Southampton at Anfield in the Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Since being thrashed 4-1 by Tottenham last month, Liverpool have scored seven times in the league and conceded only once.

Klopp stated that it is the responsibility of every Liverpool player to defend for the team.

“What we know – what we knew before – is we have to improve defensively. Not single players, as a team we have to prepare ourselves better, not give them any counter-attacks. We did that better recently,” Klopp said in Friday’s press conference.

Klopp said Adam Lallana, who has been out injured, will not be rushed back to action.

“There is no rush,” said Klopp. “We have games every three days for the next few weeks. We will use him for sure but bringing him in for 90 minutes? That won’t happen.”

The former Dortmund boss also said he is undecided whether Sadio Mane who aggravated a hamstring injury on international duty with Senegal will be fit enough to face his former club.

He added: “We will wait on the fitness Sadio Mane, but Jordan Henderson, is fit to play after a thigh injury kept him out against West Ham.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.