Klopp: Chelsea Played With Eight Defenders Vs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has accused Chelsea of being defensive in their Premier League clash which ended 1-1 at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool looked like they were heading for a win following Mohamed Salah’s goal in the second half.

But a late goal from substitute Willian who beat Simon Mignolet with a clever chip drew Chelsea level.

Reacting to the stalemate, Klopp also pointed out that luck was not on his team’s side.

“I think I need a little bit of time to be happy,” he said in his post-match reaction. “I’m happy about the performance, how we took the game. It’s a little bit more difficult when Chelsea played with eight defenders more or less.

“After a week like this (long trips away in the Champions League) we have both had, it was one of the better draws I’ve seen in my life.

“You need a bit of luck and we didn’t have it again. We wanted to change the system before the equaliser and the referee didn’t allow us.

“We wanted to go to five at the back, to change the situation and it’s not too cool to have conceded.

“Of course, if you’re at home 1-0 up, you want the three points, that’s my problem at the moment.

“It was a really good game and at the end, it’s one point against Cheslea. There will be a moment tonight when I think the result is OK – but not now.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.