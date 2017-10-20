Klopp Expects ‘Different’ Tottenham Clash, Hails ‘One Of World’s Best Strikers’ Kane

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has described Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as one of the best strikers in the world.

Klopp admitted this ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Spurs at Wembely Stadium on Sunday.

Kane is currently fourth in the EPL top scorers chart on six goals from eight games, one behind Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s big clash, Klopp said Spurs who are third on 17 points in the league table, are currently on a high.

“We don’t hesitate. Both teams always went to do best. I am sure they can play better than they have so far,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“There has been fantastic development since I have been in England. Apart from Kyle Walker this year, nobody left the club.

“Harry is not only one of the best strikers in Europe but one of the best in the world, definitely. They are in a good moment as a club.”

Klopp insisted that Liverpool, who have not won at Wembley in a competitive game in five years, are not fazed by the prospect of playing Spurs at England’s national stadium.

He said: “We don’t feel bad when we see Wembley, it is a wonderful stadium and we have never played Tottenham there.

“We concede one goal and it is always one player who is not good enough. This does not make sense for me.

“You talk about the last line but it makes no sense at all. We know we have to improve. It will be a different game against Tottenham so we don’t have to talk so much about this.”

He commented on the impact of Mohamed Salah since joining Liverpool and absence of Sadio Mane.

Klopp said: “A fantastic job by the scouting department (on Salah signing). A fantastic boy. I don’t think he needed half an hour to settle in the team.

“Sadio is still in rehab, indoor. If he’s fit early, I would be really happy but no-one knows in this moment.

“We cannot change the situation. I don’t know when he will be fit.

“We had a few issues after the game (against Maribor on Tuesday) that some players could not train so it made sense to have a day off.”

And on the injury front, the former Borussia Dortmund gaffer revealed: “We play now without a lot of players and the best thing is we still have more players than we can use from the first whistle.

“I don’t speak about the line-up but Jordan Henderson is our skipper and he has played pretty much all the games so far.

“He had both international games with England, 90 minutes, I wasn’t happy about this, and then he played an intense game against Man United so it made sense to make one change in this game.”

