Klopp Hails Liverpool’s ‘Wonderful Football’ In Maribor Thrashing ‎

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised his team’s overall performing in their massive 7-0 away win against Maribor in Group E of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Liverpool put aside their unimpressive form of late by destroying their hosts, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah (brace), Roberto Firmino (brace), Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Arnold.

The win which was Liverpool’s first in the group stage after two draws, took them to top in the standing on five points, same point as second placed Spartak Moscow who thrashed Sevilla 5-1 but ahead on superior goal difference .

“Our attitude was outstanding – we were spot on from the first second,” Klopp said in his post-match analysis.

“We scored wonderful goals, played wonderful football and it looked like they (Maribor) were not very good but is difficult to play against us. I love the fact we stayed really concentrated in the second half, we controlled the game and it was a very mature performance.

“You can struggle in a game like this if you do not have a 100% attitude, it was very mature. Seven goals was wonderful, but the counter pressing I was close to celebrating it, it was so good. They are a really good football team and they could not cope with this.

“All over it was a really nice performance.”

