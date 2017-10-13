Klopp: Liverpool Can Face Man United Without Mane

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they can cope without the injured Sadio Mane in Saturday’s Premier League clash against bitter rivals Manchester United.

Mane was injured during Senegal’s 2-0 away win against Cape Verde in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier last weekend.

The former Southampton forward will now be out for six weeks starting with the big clash against Manchester United.

Klopp whose side have continued to struggle to score goals, said during his press conference on Friday:”We can play without him even if we would love to have him in the line-up. That’s how it is.”

‎

Klopp stated that Liverpool’s target is to get a favourable results against United.

He said:“It’s one of the most special games in world football. We respect this and we want to get a result.”

On the fitness of Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho after their trips away with Brazil Klopp remarked: “Both had a long flight, although I imagine it was pretty comfortable when I saw the price!”

And on Romelu Lukaku’s impressive goal form for United so far this season: “I don’t think there was any doubt at any point in his career that he would be a world-class striker.”

