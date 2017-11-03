Klopp: Liverpool Won’t Underrate West Ham; Mane Could Return, Coutinho Out

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his team will not take Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham at the London Stadium for granted despite the struggles and injury worries so far this term.

The Reds have lost three of their last six Premier League games against the Hammers – as many as they’d lost in their previous 25 but were 4-0 winners over West Ham in their last meeting.

“They were really good against Tottenham. We respect them a lot,” Klopp said during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“They will be highly motivated.

“If you want to be really successful you can’t fly to other cities and leave the points there.”

Klopp also gave more injury updates on Sadio Mane, who has been out injured for several weeks, and other players.

“Coutinho is not available. With the rest it will be close, Wijnaldum, I’m not sure.It’s painful,” he added.

“He’s (Sturridge) available and in good shape. No fitness doubts. I always think about him.”

“Sadio (Mane) trained with the team for first time yesterday and looked really good.

“We will see how he reacts. He could be ready for 20/25mins.

“We are trying to get in contact with Senegal FA (regarding World Cup qualifiers for Mane)trained. Is he 100% fit? That’s different.

“If Senegal get the point they need in the first game then ideal situation would be that he doesn’t play the second game.

“If Sadio can play for Senegal then I think he should as it will be good for him to get some rhythm.”

