Klopp Remonstrates Over Mane Red Card In Liverpool Humiliation At Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rued the dismissal of Senegal international Sadio Mane who was sent off in the Reds’ 5-0 thrashing in the hands of Manchester City on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The forward was handed a straight red card for dangerous play which had City keeper Ederson requiring treatment and subsequently substituted by Claudio Bravo at the Etihad Stadium.

“I don’t think it’s a red card, he didn’t see him. I saw the goalie already and obviously it’s not that bad. In the first moment everyone thought it was really bad,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“It was unlucky, it was an accident. The goalkeeper comes out, Sadio wants the ball. To get a red card in a game like this is really unlucky.”

Mane can expect to miss Liverpool’s next three games- the league clashes against Burnley and Leicester as well as a clash against the Foxes in the Carabao Cup.

Klopp hints the Reds will not appeal against the decision of referee Jonathan Moss.

“I don’t think about things like this. I hope people will see it without me having to do anything.”

“It’s an experience, a very bad one, but that’s how life is. You have to take what you get and make the best of it.”