Klopp Reveals Liverpool Injuries Vs Leicester, Laments Poor Defending, Backs Oxlade

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he could be without three key players ahead of Saturday’s away trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City in the Premier League.

Defenders Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and midfielder Emre Can could be out of the game against Leicester due to injury.

Speaking ahead of the game against the Foxes who knocked Liverpool out of the League Cup on Tuesday, Klopp however stated that hopefully Can and Matip will shake off their knocks for the clash.

“He’s (Lovren) not in training and is a doubt for the weekend. That’s not too cool,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“Matip and Can also have bits from the last game. We have to see. Hopefully they can be back in training today or at least tomorrow, but we have to wait.”

Klopp identified Liverpool’s inability to convert enough of their scoring chances as one of their problems so far this season.

“Both teams will have different line-ups on Saturday. Vardy is a key player for their usual kind of play,” Klopp added.

“We are still fluent and still creative but we don’t score and that’s the problem. I need to help the players to stay positive.

“They couldn’t play like this because Jamie Vardy is a key player. That means it was different. But we know how they play usually. It’s about being quick when they win the ball back.

“I thought we showed again good shape. We have to involve useful aggression, greed and fight for the result. 1-0 down is not the result but after 1-0 the game changed. It should not be a big problem.

“We all have to fight for staying positive in a game.”

The former Borussia Dortmund boss also admitted that Liverpool are struggling in defence.

He said: “It’s concentration but it’s a little bit of readiness. In different moments we concede goals with the first goal. We now use formation better but we need to fight for second balls.

“We come too close together in the first formation for the first ball, which means we don’t use the right formation for the second ball.

“That’s what we have to work on. Each manager in football has another hole to fill.

“If you asked me if I wanted my team perfect defending set pieces but not able to play football, I’d choose the other one.

“We concede the first goal against Seville, Burnley and respond really well.

“In two games I saw enough but in one game I didn’t see enough.”

And on criticism of new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who has failed to impress since his big money move from Arsenal in the transfer window, Klopp said: “He had some really, really good situations and some unlucky situations and he had little problem with his calf.

“It’s was his first start and he didn’t play the best game in his life, so people probably asked where is the impact he can make but I’m not in doubt about this.”

