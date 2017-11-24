Klopp Unleashes Salah On Chelsea, Boasts Liverpool Hotshot Has Nothing To Prove To Former Club

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stated that Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah will not go into Saturday’s big clash against Chelsea at Anfield hoping to prove anything to his former employers.

Salah joined Chelsea in 2014 under former boss Jose Mourinho but struggled for regular playing time before joining Fiorentina on loan the following season.

In the summer, he signed for Liverpool and has gone on to score nine goals in 12 Premier League games.

“He was very young in a very strong team and didn’t come through. That happens often,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Another player similar is Kevin de Bruyne and he is not doing too bad now.

“They already had a fantastic offensive team. Nobody is to blame and for sure not Mo.

“He has improved a lot, especially physically-wise. I don’t think he has to prove something and I don’t think he sees it like that.”

Klopp revealed that Emre Can is a doubt due to injury, while the duo of Adam Lallana and Joel Matip are still being assessed.

He said:”Emre struggles a little bit with a muscle [injury].

“Adam is on the way. We have to see how he handles this in the next few days.

“Joel Matip trained with the team yesterday, so we’ll see. It’s good with both of them.”

And on the future of Emre Can who is out of contract at the end of the season, the former Borussia Dortmund gaffer said: “We want to keep players and they think if it makes sense for them,” Klopp added.

“We have to be attractive as a club.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.