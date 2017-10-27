Klopp Unsure Of Injured Coutinho As Liverpool Take Huddersfield Clash Seriously

Jurgen Klopp has stated that injured Philippe Coutinho still has an outside chance of featuring for Liverpool in Saturday’s English Premier League clash against Huddersfield Town at Anfield.

Liverpool will be out to redeem their battered image from last Sunday where they were humiliated 4-1 by Tottenham at Wembley, and Klopp insists his side won’t take Huddersfield lightly, insisting that they must defend better.

“It’s not clear yet,” said the Liverpool boss of Coutinho when asked about his availability during his pre-match conference.

“Last week he had some back problems. During the week it settled with treatment. Now he has a problem with the abductor. It’s not clear whether he’s out for tomorrow. We’ll make the decision after training today. He missed training yesterday but that’s all at the moment.”

“We take this really seriously. We analysed Monday and then the preparations started for Huddersfield. We have to defend better.

“We need to be confident again, we need to be brave. Huddersfield defend well, good counter-attacking team – enjoying the PL.

“Against United they parked the bus and won the game. They will probably try to play the same way here.”

Klopp also added that Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner remains his friend despite both going their separate ways. Both featured as a player at Mainz and in management at Borussia Dortmund.

“He is my best friend but it changes nothing”

“We had a little chat on Monday but then it was clear for both of us. I didn’t ask him how he was going to line up and I didn’t ask him,” said the German.

“But it’s exciting. I’m really happy we are playing against each other in the Premier League. Nobody would have expected that 20 or 30 years ago. That makes it even nicer.

“When I was younger I played against my best friends all the time and I loved nothing more than winning against them. He is my best friend and we have a close relationship but that changes nothing about the game.”

He also revealed that the duo of Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane should be back in action after the International break in a fortnight.

“After international break Lallana and Mane should be back. Hopefully they can be part of normal training in that break.”

