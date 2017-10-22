Koeman Admits Everton Job Not In His Hands After Defeat To Arsenal

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says his future is not in his hands any longer following his side’s 5-2 defeat against Arsenal Goodison Park Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Koeman is under fire following his team’s poor start to the English Premier League season where they have won two games losing five and drawing two in their opening nine games.

“It is a really tough time, the team are not performing well, the position in the table is not the position Everton should be in. Even after today, I see a lot of positives. It is a negative situation for the team, everything is negative, but I am not like that,”Koeman told BBC Sport.

He added when asked about his future at Everton: “I don’t know, I told the players I believe in them, in their commitment. The decision is not in my hands.”

“That’s normal, that’s football. We have played nine Premier League games against the first five of the Premier League last season. We are not position on table what is good for Everton, I understand, I have been in football a long time, don’t tell me what can happen, I don’t think it’s too late.”

“It is not a time to start to be crazy. I am responsible for this team, it’s a big result even against a team like Arsenal, we will see what happens.”

“We had a lot of expectation after last season, those expectations not filling in, that makes the situation difficult.”

The Dutch manager also added that Alexis Sanchez made it difficult for his defence line during the game and they were duly punished by Arsenal for the sending off Idrissa Gueye.

“The game was over after the sending off, until that time, we fought really well, defended well, it was 1-2 and after that we lose a man and then it is impossible and they punished us,”Koeman told BBC Sport.

“I knew we had to change something, started with three centre-backs. Sanchez make it really difficult with his movement, change position.

