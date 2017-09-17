Koeman: Everton Didn’t Deserve Man United Thrashing

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has claimed that his team did not deserve to lose heavily to Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

An early goal by Antonio Valencia and three late goals from Henrikh Mkhytarian, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial secured the 4-0 win for United.

The win took United to joint top with Manchester City on 13 points.

“Sometimes in football, you get more than you deserve,” Koeman said in his post-match comments.

“Today (Sunday) we got less. It’s all about scoring and not mistakes like the second goal.

“They were really clinical. We didn’t deserve a high defeat. We started afraid but we need to win – I saw a reaction in the team today.”