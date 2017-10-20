Koeman: Everton Players Will Prove Doubters Wrong, Arsenal Are Beatable

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is backing his struggling players to come good as they prepare to host Arsenal in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

Despite bringing in several new players in the summer, including Wayne Rooney and big money signings Jordan Pickford, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Michael Keane, Everton have struggled both in the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League.

“It’s not time to talk about reasons. We need to sort the situation now. We need to prepare for Sunday,” Koeman said during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Of course we have discussions inside and speak about fixtures and stuff but the position of the table is not the position Everton need to stay in. We need to change that.

“I still believe in the players and signings in the summer. Maybe everybody can have doubts at the moment but the future will tell that they are good signings.

“The support from the owner hasn’t changed. We have daily, weekly contact. Everyone is a bit worried about the situation but that’s normal.”

Despite Everton having just eight points from eight matches in 16th place in the Premier League table, Koeman is confident his team can beat Arsenal.

He added: “If you look back to last season, we had good games at home against big teams in the Premier League.

“Arsenal aren’t unbeatable and haven’t been that strong away from home. We need to improve and play better. If we bring fight and aggression in a good way we have a good chance.”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.