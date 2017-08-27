Koeman Laments Everton’s Poor First Half Vs Chelsea, Wants New Striker

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has attributed his side’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge to a poor first half display.

Two first half goals from Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata subjected Everton to their first defeat of the season.

And Koeman who praised his team’s second half performance, said the damage had already been done early.

“I am disappointed with the first half because our ball possession was poor. We did not have enough movement to give options,” Koeman said in his post-match press conference.

“Against Chelsea, you need to be at your best to get a result and we weren’t. The second half was better but we lost it in the first.”

Koeman went on to state that Everton are still looking to sign more players.

He said: “We need at least two more players – a striker is most important.”