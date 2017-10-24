Konyaspor Celebrate Ezekiel At 24

By James Agberebi:

Turkish Super League club Konyaspor has sent birthday greetings to their Nigerian forward,Imoh Ezekiel, who clocked 24 years on Tuesday, Completesportsnigeria.com report’s.

Konyaspor made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

The club went on to wish Ezekiel a more successful season ahead.

“Happy birthday Imoh Ezekiel! Stay healthy and wishing you a season filled with success,” the club was quoted on their Twitter handle.

Ezekiel joined Konyaspor from Qatar’s club Al Arabi for about €8m.

He also played in the Belgian top flight for Standard Liege and Anderlecht (loan).

Ezekiel was a member of the Nigeria U-23s that won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

His only cap for the Super Eagles was on 6 March, 2014, in a 0–0 draw with Mexico in a friendly match after coming on as a second-half substitute for Victor Moses.

