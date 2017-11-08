Koscielny Set To Quit Int’l Football After 2018 World Cup

France international and Arsenal defender, Laurent Koscielny, has said that he will retire from international football after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Koscielny has bagged 49 caps since his debut in the senior national team in 2011.

The former Lorient player was in the French squad that got to the quarter-final of the Brazil 2014 World Cup. He also featured in two European Championships – in 2012, and in 2016 where France as hosts finished runners-up..

“There is an end to everything,” Koscielny told Reuters ahead of Friday’s friendly against Wales.

“After the World Cup, I would be almost 33-years-old, it will be time to leave the place.

“I have six months left in the French team to blossom and take as many memories as my wife would say.”

France, already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, will host Wales in an international friendly match on Friday, November 10 at the Stade de France before travelling to face world champions Germany next Tuesday, November 14.

Read Also: Algeria’s Injured Soudani, Bereaved Benguit Ruled Out Of Nigeria Clash

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.