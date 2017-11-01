Kwara United Hold On To NNL Hotshot Olanu Despite Rangers, Akwa United’s Keen Interest

By Adeboye Amosu: Kwara United are firmly holding on to their top striker, Micheal Olanu amidst keen interest from Enugu Rangers and Akwa United to sign the Nigeria National League hotshot, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The 19-year-old striker emerged top scorer in the NNL last term with 21 goals to help the Afonja Warriors secure promotion to the top flight after a two- year absence.

The former FC Ifeanyiubah forward’s haul include three hat – tricks in a campaign where he was clearly the standout performer for the Ilorin-based outfit and in the NNL.

Rangers, who had a below par campaign in the Nigeria Professional Football League last term are looking to overhaul their squad and they see the talented youngster as a quality option, while Federation Cup champions, Akwa United are looking to add more attacking options to their team ahead of what is expected to be a demanding campaign that will see them compete in the CAF Confederation Cup for the second time.

“We have received offers from Rangers and Akwa United for Micheal Olanu but we have told them he is not for sale,” the club’s media officer, Abdulwaheed Bibire disclosed to Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“He is an important player for us and selling him is not an ideal thing to do at the moment.

“He contributed immensely to our achievement last season which is an indication that if we want to do well in the NPFL we must keep him at the club.”

“We are delighted to be back in the NPFL and hope to make a big impact when the season starts.”

