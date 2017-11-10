Kwara United Hotshot Olanu Targets Mfon Udoh’s 23-Goal NPFL Record

By Adeboye Amosu: Kwara United forward, Micheal Olanu, hopes to be the first man to surpass Mfon Udoh’s goal scoring record in the Nigeria Professional Football League even as he has pledged his future to the club, reports Completesportsnigeria com.

Olanu scored 21 goals to emerge the leading marksman in the Nigeria National League (NNL) last season.

Enyimba striker, Mfon Udoh holds the record as the all time highest goal scorer in the history of the NPFL with 23 goals.

But Olanu whose remarkable haul in the NNL includes three hat-tricks is confident he can surpass the impressive goal haul.

“Surpassing Mfon Udoh’s record will be one of my major targets when the new season starts,” the former FC Ifeanyiubah star told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“I scored 21 goals in the NNL last season and I see no reason why i can’t score more than that in the NPFL.

“I know some people out there will have doubt over that, but it’s something that is achievable.

“I want to achieve that with Kwara United. That is why I have decided to stay with the club despite offers from other clubs.”