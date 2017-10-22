La Liga: Uzoho Set For 2nd Start For La Coruna,Olanrewaju Targets First Goal For‎ Girona

Former Nigeria U-17 goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is poised to make his second La Liga Santander appearance for Deportivo La Coruna in their Monday’s home clash against Kayode Olanrewaju’s Girona at the Estadio Abanca Riazor Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Uzoho made his debut for Deportivo La Coruna last Sunday, keeping a clean sheet in their 0-0 draw at Eibar and making four brilliant saves to help Deportivo claim a point.

According to the La Coruna’s official website, first choice goalkeeper Rubén Martínez is still not fully fit as he only trained with the club’s rehab fitness coach ahead of the game.

Other Deportivo La Coruna players doubtful for the game include Pedro Mosquera, Adrián López, Emre Çolak and Fede Cartabia.

Deportivo boss Pepe Mel opted for the 18 year old Nigerian ahead of the experienced Costel Pantilimon and he was impressed with Uzoho’s showing .

“A coach has to act according to the things he sees in training,” Mel said.

“He is only 18 and he can barely speak Spanish, but I know what he can offer this club.”

Deportivo La Coruna are 15th in the La Liga log with eight points from eight games.

Olanrewaju is looking to end his La Liga goal drought for Girona in his ninth appearance for the club. The former Austria Wien striker has gone 229 minutes in the La Liga Santander without a goal.

