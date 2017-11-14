LaLiga Boss Tebas: Messi Has Signed New Barcelona Contract

LaLiga chief Javier Tebas has confirmed that Argentina star Lionel Messi has signed a new contract at Barcelona but there has been no official confirmation of the deal from the club.

Messi’s contract was due to expire in 2018. The forward left the Argentina camp early after their friendly win over Russia on Saturday and will miss tonight’s friendly against Nigeria.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract renewal has been an issue for weeks.

“Messi’s has a contract and it has been renewed,” Tebas explained to Cova de l`Ondera, a Spanish tabloid.

“The contracts are official when they’re signed, not when they say they’re signed.

“And Messi has signed with Barcelona. Unless they’re lying to me, he has signed it.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.