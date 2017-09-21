By James Agberebi:

The Spanish Football League body, LaLiga, has paid glowing tribute to former Nigeria international Finidi George after his former club Real Betis stunned league champions Real Madrid 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Betis, against the odds, shocked Madrid who had Cristiano Ronaldo back after completing a five-game ban. Antonio Sanabria’s scored the solitary 94th minute winner to silent the home crowd.

The win for Betis was their first at the Santiago Bernabeu since 1998 when they also won 1-0 following Finidi’s lone strike.

Reacting to the surprise win on Wednesday, LaLiga described Finidi and Sanabria as true heroes for their parts in Betis’ memorable wins at the dreaded Santiago Bernabeu.

“Finidi (1998) Sanabria (2017), the heroes of the last two victories of Real Betis at the Bernabeu,” LaLiga tweet on their verified Twitter handle.

Finidi joined Betis in 1996 from Ajax Amsterdam and spent four years with the club.

