LaLiga champions Real Madrid moved just five points off leaders Barcelona and one point behind second placed Valencia following their convincing 3-0 win over Eibar at the Bernabeu on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

It was a much needed win following Madrid’s surprise 1-1 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League last week.

An own goal by Paulo Oliveira and goals from Marco Asencio and Marcelo, sealed the win for Madrid.

Madrid went 1-0 up in the 18th minute after Oliveira turned the ball into his own net.

Ten minutes later, Asencio got on the score sheet to make it 2-0 in favour of Madrid.

And in the 82nd minute Marcelo added a third to make it 3-0.

The win took Madrid to third on 20 points from nine games. Eibar are 16th on seven points in the league table.

Barcelona lead the the LaLiga pack on 25 points, while Valencia are second on 21 points.

