Lampard Backs ‘Complete Striker’ Morata To Shine In Champions League

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard reckons the Champions League is the perfect opportunity for club striker Alvaro Morata who he dubs the ‘complete striker’ to show his true worth as Chelsea host Qarabag in their Group C opener on Tuesday evening at the Stamford bridge.

The Blues striker has netted three goals in four games following his arrival from Real Madrid in the summer and they make their return to Champions League football but Lampard is optimistic Morata will be Chelsea’s talisman in the competition, claiming he was a great signing.

“Alvaro Morata has already made a good start to his Chelsea career in the Premier League but playing in the Champions League will suit him even better,” Lampard told the Evening Standard.

“I watched him from afar when he was at Real Madrid and Juventus and I think he is the complete striker.

“Technically Alvaro is fantastic, as is his movement. He will be in his element on this stage. The Champions League is the top competition in the world. I felt it when I played, your standards had to step up.

“With players of Morata’s ability, performing in the Champions League is what it’s all about. It’s imperative.

“I’m not saying his Chelsea career will be solely judged on the Champions League but it will play a part in what legacy he builds at Stamford Bridge.

“At the highest level you need your striker scoring goals.

“I was happy when Chelsea signed him. He has big shoes to fill because Costa was a huge personality in the dressing room and a key player.”