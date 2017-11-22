Lawal Upbeat Embattled Osmanlispor Will Retain Turkish Premier League Status

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria midfielder, Raheem Lawal, is optimistic that his Turkish Super League club, Osmanlispor, will put behind them, their defeat to Trabzonspor and focus more on winning the Ankara derby clash against Gençlerbirliği in Friday, and go further to avoid relegation, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Lawal who made his ninth start of the league season for Osmanlispor as Trabzonspor came from two goals down to win 4-3 on Sunday, admitted that they found it tough keeping their lead due to the pressure from the home team in the second half.

The defeat dragged Osmanlispor into the relegation trough‎.

“I know Turkish football very well. I have ben here for close to five years and I don’t think we should dwell much on the defeat to Trabzonspor match,”Lawal told Turkish daily .

“The match has been played and it was a difficult game and if we can get three to five wins on the trot, we will climb out of the relegation zone.”

Ahead of the Ankara derby clash against Gençlerbirliği on Friday, Lawal said: “Both teams are on the same level in the relegation zone so it makes the game more difficult.”

“We believe that we will get three points from this match, but the important thing is to work harder.

“If we can show our dedication and performance in Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor matches, we will get what we want. We have the qualities to get the team to get the team out of this precarious position.”

