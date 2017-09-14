Former Nigeria international Garba Lawal has played down the latest FIFA world rankings which saw the Super Eagles drop six places.

Despite their impressive results in FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon, the Eagles dropped from 38th to 44th in the latest rankings released on Thursday.

Also, Cameroon did not fare any better as they lost 10 places, dropping from 35th to 45th position in the rankings.

But the Eagles’ next World Cup qualifying opponents, Chipolopolo of Zambia, made progress as they climbed 18 places to 78th.

But in spite of the drop in the rankings, Lawal who represented Nigeria at the France 1998 and Korea/Japan 2002 FIFA World Cups, stated that the Eagles should rather concentrate on their crucial World Cup qualifier against Zambia in October.

“I don’t bother myself on this FIFA rankings,” Lawal told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I think what they check is the opponents a country plays, especially those that are more highly ranked than a country. And I think a country gets more points if they beat these highly ranked countries.

“Nevertheless, it is very important that we are doing very well in the World Cup qualifiers. We shouldn’t allow the rankings to affect us, all we need to do is focus on our next qualifier against Zambia.”