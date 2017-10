Leave Arsenal But Don’t Join Manchester United, German Legend Warns Mesut Ozil

Retired Germany international Karl-Heinz Riedle reckons Mesut Ozil should opt for a return to the Bundesliga rather than Manchester United as being widely if he decides to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

The Germany international has yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

United have been linked with a move for the playmaker, which would see Ozil reunited with his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

Though Riedle believes a return to Germany would be the best for Ozil, he believes the riches on offer in the Premier League could sway his decision.

“Ozil going back to Germany? Who knows,” Riedle told Omnisport. “There’s a rumour that he goes to Manchester United. He shouldn’t do it.

“Ozil is a quality player. If you see his skills, it’s just amazing what he can do on the pitch. We would be very happy if he comes back to a club in Germany, for sure. But I’m not his agent so I don’t know where he ends up.

“Best option is if he would, from my point, if he would come to the Bundesliga. It’s a really good option because we get another national player back in our league.

“But if he is looking only for the money, then it would be very difficult to find the same kind of money in the German league than he can find in the Premier League.”

Riedle played as a striker in his active years and was notable for his accuracy, jumping and timing skills in the air. He was a German international for six years, representing the country in two World Cups and winning the 1990 edition. He also played club football with Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund as well as Lazio in Italy and Liverpool in England.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.