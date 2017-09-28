Lebanon, Netherlands Confirmed For 2017 Copa Lagos

According to the organisers, the fourth team that will also take part at this year’s Copa Lagos will be confirmed in three weeks’ time.

Like in previous editions, this year’s edition will feature a combination of sports, music, fashion and celebrity entertainment.

There will be the Club Challenge that will consist of Pepsi Football Academy with the introduction of a Lagos selected beach soccer side. Also, there will be a variety of celebrity matches between ex-internationals and popular Nigerian celebrities.

As a prelude to this year’s Copa Lagos, other interesting events lined up to add colour include “Clean the Beach”, that will include beach football players, staff, sponsors, celebrities and volunteers aimed at conserving the beach, encouraging cleanliness, and conserving marine life.

A Beach Soccer Kids Clinic, a training and mentorship programme for kids in Lagos aimed at promoting and showcasing Beach Soccer to the younger generation will be organised.

Speaking at the briefing, Managing Director, Kinetic Sports, Samson Adamu, said: “This year’s edition is back to its normal three days of soccer, fashion, music, business and networking opportunities and fun.

“Furthermore the plan is to make Copa Lagos more than just a beach soccer event but to be a major spectacle that will put Nigeria on the global tourism space and promote a beach culture and lifestyle in Lagos more so as we plan ahead with the hope of staging the best ever beach soccer World Cup in the nearest future.”

Switzerland won the 2016 Copa Lagos after defeating the Super Sand Eagles 8-3 in the final.

