Leicester 2 – 3 Liverpool: Grateful Odeleye Commends Complete Sports, Collects Predict And Win Cash Prize

By Kayode Ogundare:

The winner of our Predict and Win Competition for last Saturday’s Premier League game between Leicester City and Liverpool, Stephen Odeleye has commended the integrity of Complete Sports for its professionalism

Odeleye was speaking at Complete Sports office on Wednesday when he came around to pick his cash prize after correctly predicting the outcome of the Match of the Week in our weekly Predict and Win Competition where users of the website are allowed to send in their predictions for any match that has been picked for the particular week.

“I must commend Complete Sports for your integrity. I put in my prediction on Saturday and even though I knew I got the right result I was still ver surprised to get your call that I had won. As a matter of fact, I only believed now that the money is in my hand. Thank you and please keep up the professionalism,” he said moments after the presentation.

Liverpool emerged winner of a pulsating Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Saturday, winning 3-2 at the King Power Stadium to snap a four-game win-less streak with goals from Mohammed Sallah, Phillipe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson which eclipsed the fightback from Shinji Okazaki and James Vardy who also missed a penalty to tie the the game.

And, of all the hundreds of entries received in our Predict and Win competition for the game, only STEPHEN ODELEYE correctly predicted and rightly followed the conditions for participation.

The conditions for participating include answering the simple question preceding your prediction; correctly predicting the outcome of the match and submitting entry on the website. An entry on any other platform is invalid.

Complete Sports offers N5000 each to five readers who correctly predict the scores of our selected Match of the Week.

