Liverpool emerged winner of a pulsating Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Saturday, winning 3-2 at the King Power Stadium to snap a four-game win-less streak with goals from Mohammed Sallah, Phillipe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson which eclipsed the fightback from Shinji Okazaki and James Vardy who also missed a penalty to tie the the game.

And, of all the hundreds of entries received in our Predict and Win competition for the game, only STEPHEN ODELEYE correctly predicted and rightly followed the conditions for participation.

The conditions for participating include answering the simple question preceding your prediction; correctly predicting the outcome of the match and submitting entry on the website. An entry on any other platform is invalid.

Complete Sports offers N5000 each to five readers who correctly predict the scores of our selected Match of the Week.

Subsequently, our lucky winner for this week will get N5000 from Complete Sports after due diligence to ensure he’s the rightful winner.

A Complete Sports’ staff will contact him on phone to give him directives on how to redeem his N5000 prize.

Please disregard any purported call asking you to make a cash payment before redeeming your winnings. Complete Sports will NEVER ask you to part with your cash or other valuables to get your prize.

Congratulations!!!

